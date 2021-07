News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) (the "Company" or "Psyched"), a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce that the company has completed its largest extraction of AME-1 to date, and has successfully shipped it to the Company's contract research organization ("CRO") partner labs in Asia, in order to complete the pre-clinical studies and other scientific work of the company in its product development process.