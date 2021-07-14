Snowline Gold Initial Drill Program Intersects Near Surface Mineralized Structure at Its Einarson Gold Project and Advances Exploration at Rogue
All 9 holes drilled on Einarson's Jupiter Zone to date have intersected a near-surface pyrite and arsenopyrite-bearing structural zone over 230 metres of strike length. Mineralized interval widths range from 0.2 metres to 21.7 metres in drill core, true thicknesses currently unknown. 1,560 metres of core have been drilled with...www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0