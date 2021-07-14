Econic Crop Solutions Next Harvest Underway

Almost everyone enjoys the sweet taste of fresh corn whether on the cob, fried, or in a pudding or casserole. The corn harvest is now going strong in the Piedmont, many gardeners don’t have the space to plant rows of corn, but that is no problem because many farmers like Smith farms on US 601 between Boonville and Yadkinville sell corn such as Golden queen, Silver Queen, and other varieties in mesh bags of twelve dozen ears ready picked for a reasonable price. It is harvested daily and all you have to do is drive by and pick it up, they will even load it for you. Buy a bag and enjoy fresh harvested corn as well as freezing some in quart plastic freezer containers.