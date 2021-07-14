Cancel
Econic Crop Solutions Next Harvest Underway

albuquerqueexpress.com
 10 days ago

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Econic Crop Solutions Inc, a Division of ZA Group Inc. (OTC PINK:ZAAG) is excited to report that a new round of harvesting is starting this week on its continually expanding network of cannabis grow pods throughout First Nations communities in western Canada. The management team at Econic also reports that the selection of some of the best cannabis cultivars for the grow pods has triggered a significant and ongoing demand for the high value products. Therefore the company is also pleased to report that all of the harvested products will be sold through various First Nations dispensaries in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

