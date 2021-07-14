Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast

It is already hot and humid, and we haven’t seen much rainfall as of yet. Rain is in the forecast, especially in the afternoon hours each day this week. We expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Our feels like temperatures will be in the 95° to 105° range today. make sure you’re taking breaks and drinking plenty of water. It looks like we could finally return to a more summer-like pattern with higher temperatures and high humidity by the weekend.