Wizards 2021 Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

For the first time since 2018, the Washington Wizards will be picking outside of the lottery. Although they are picking later in the first round than they did in each of the last two drafts, they are once again looking for a player that can come in and make an immediate impact. Rui Hachimura, who earned a spot on the All-Rookie second team in 2020, did that. Deni Avdija not so much.