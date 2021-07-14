Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Prosegur Security Joins Blue Lightning Initiative to Help Prevent Human Trafficking

albuquerqueexpress.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERNDON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Prosegur Security, a global security leader, has become the first security company to join the Blue Lightning Initiative, a joint program of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to help identify and prevent human trafficking. As a part of the program, Prosegur employees who work in aviation and retail security will be trained on how to spot potential human traffickers and victims, as well as the procedures for safely and quickly reporting such instances to relevant authorities.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Company#Human Traffickers#Prosegur Security Usa#Dhs#Usdot#Bli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Brewster County, TXAlpine Avalanche

Sheriff discusses human trafficking

Brewster County Commissioner’s Court held its regularly scheduled meeting on July 14, followed by the first fiscal year 2022 budget workshop. Commissioner, Pct. 3, Ruben Ortega was absent. During the budget workshop, Sheriff Ronny Dodson addressed the topic of illegal immigration, noting that the call volume at the sheriff’s office...
Lincoln Park, NJaithority.com

Dahua Technology Joins Efforts With Moms in Security Global Outreach to Help End Human Trafficking

Global leader in video surveillance and security technology, Dahua, was proud to sponsor the first ever Moms in Security Global Outreach (MISGO) Golf Outing. The inaugural charity golf event, held on June 21, 2021 in Lincoln Park, New Jersey, aimed to raise funds for organizations that fight human trafficking. Dahua was happy to join other industry sponsors in donating to and participating in the first of its kind event.
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

Wireless App Created for Citizens to Help Stop Human Trafficking

MENLO PARK, Calif. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. In February 2021, the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported that the share of children among trafficking victims had tripled internationally and that COVID-19 was largely to blame. According to their report, traffickers have "integrated technology into their modus operandi at every stage of the process: from recruiting to exploiting victims." UNODC Executive Director, Ghada Waly stated that “millions of women, children and men worldwide are out of work, out of school and without social support in the continuing COVID-19 crisis, leaving them at greater risk of human trafficking.” According to the UN, the share of children detected has increased from 10 per cent to over 30 per cent. And according to recent data collected by the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce Program (ICAC), the share of child victims has increased by over 40 per cent since the pandemic began.
POTUSWashington Times

Ballooning number of ‘gotaways’ poses public safety, national security risk

At least 270,000 migrants have sneaked into the U.S. and burrowed into communities across the country so far this fiscal year, according to the latest Border Patrol data. Agents know them as “gotaways” who represent an acute national security risk, according to the head of the National Sheriffs’ Association’s border security committee.
Laredo, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Provide Aid to Accidental Gunshot Victim

LAREDO, Texas – Working quickly, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Freer Station provided needed aid to an individual involved in an accidental shooting. During the late evening of July 17, a local rancher and his adult son arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. Highway 59 east of Freer, Texas. Agents were advised by the local rancher that his son had a gunshot wound to his foot after an accidental discharge of a firearm. Agents quickly directed the individuals to the secondary inspection area to provide needed aid while waiting for Emergency Medical Services (EMS). EMS arrived to the checkpoint and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

HSI and Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office seize 2 domain names attempting to impersonate Walmart website and purporting to sell COVID-19 treatment or prevention drugs

BALTIMORE – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland seized fraudulent websites that contained numerous uses of the legitimate Walmart trademarked logo and appearing to mimic a legitimate Walmart website. The fraudulent websites allegedly offer a number of drugs for sale for the experimental and unapproved treatment or prevention of COVID-19. Instead, the domains […] The post HSI and Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office seize 2 domain names attempting to impersonate Walmart website and purporting to sell COVID-19 treatment or prevention drugs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Public Safetycbp.gov

BORSTAR Agents Rescue Man Lost in Remote Wilderness

At approximately 11:45 a.m., Government of Mexico officials alerted SDC’s Foreign Operations Branch (FOB) regarding a man who had entered the United States illegally and was lost in a remote area on Otay Mountain. FOB agents notified SDC’s BORSTAR team and through global positioning, located the 42-year-old man in a...
Human TraffickingKTEN.com

How Prevalent Is Human Trafficking Today?

Originally Posted On: How Prevalent Is Human Trafficking Today? – US News Breaking Today (buzztum.com) Back in 2000, the United States Congress passed the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. This is a federal law criminalizing the practice of human trafficking and providing support to the victims of trafficking. So how much...
Volusia County, FLvolusia.org

County Council takes aim at human trafficking

The Volusia County Council is putting human traffickers on notice and reaching out to their victims. On Aug. 16, a countywide ordinance will go into effect that requires strip clubs and massage parlors in Volusia County to post signs giving the national human trafficking hotline. The ordinance does not pertain to massage businesses that are owned by health care practitioners.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...
POTUSNewsweek

Ilhan Omar Demands Answers From White House on Airstrike in Somalia

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, is pushing back on Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's decision to airstrike in Somalia. The Pentagon has claimed the strike was targeted against suspected members of the al-Shabab East-African terrorist organization. "I have been deeply engaged on this question throughout my time in Congress,...
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Psaki refuses to give number of breakthrough WH Covid cases: 'Why do you need that information?'

White House Press Secretary sparred with a reporter Friday over the issue of transparency on breakthrough coronavirus cases among White House staffers. "This administration has long claimed that you’re trying to be the most transparent in history. If that's the case why don’t you just release the number of breakthrough cases that you have with vaccinated staffers," Psaki was asked.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy