Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Wells Fargo beats expectations with $6 billion profit in 2Q

By MATT OTT
GreenwichTime
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Wells Fargo had its most profitable quarter in two years, easily beating Wall Street estimates as the global economy continues its rapid improvement in the wake of the virus pandemic. Wells earned $6 billion in the period, or $1.38 per share, easily surpassing analysts projections...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Ap#Factset#The Federal Reserve#Wells Fargo#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

JPMorgan to double advisors as Wall Street vies for wealthy clients

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to more than double the advisors in its traditional broker business as the Wall Street giant plots an expansion in wealth management amid intensifying competition for rich clients. The bank aims to hire more than 500 advisors in coming years, bringing its total in...
Financial ReportsSFGate

American Express: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ American Express Co. (AXP) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.28 billion. The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.80 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo names new head of auto lending unit

Wells Fargo named a new head of its auto lending division, which has started to grow following a period when the company deemphasized car loans. Tanya Sanders, who joined the bank’s auto lending unit in 2019, will succeed Laura Schupbach, who is retiring after 26 years at the $1.9 trillion-asset bank, according to a press release Wednesday.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Quest Diagnostics adjusted profit more than doubles, beat expectations

Quest Diagnostics Inc. reported Thursday second-quarter adjusted profit that more than doubled to beat expectations, as revenue also topped forecasts, as the recovery in the lab results and diagnostics company cited a faster-than-expected recovery in its base business. Net income rose to $631 million, or $4.96 a share, from $185 million, or $1.36 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share grew to $3.18 from $1.42, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.87. Revenue increased 39.5% to $2.55 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $2.39 billion, as diagnostics information services revenue rose 40.2% to $2.47 billion. For 2021, the company expects revenue of $9.54 billion to $9.79 billion, compared with expectations of $9.45 billion, and expects adjusted EPS of $10.65 to $11.35 vs. expectations of $11.13. "his was the first quarter since 2019 that organic base testing revenues grew in the quarter, driven by contributions from new hospital lab management contracts as well as people returning to the healthcare system," said Chief Executive Steve Rusckowski. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 13.9% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $45.02 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wells Fargo to rotate staff back into office beginning in September

Joining several banks that have announced return-to-work plans, Wells Fargo has said it is planning to call employees back to its U.S. offices starting September 7. Employees will work from offices in rotations of days or weeks, and the rest of the time from home. The bank said at least...
StocksForbes

Wells Fargo & Company Ranked Among Today’s Trending Stocks

Thursday was a day for not a whole lot in terms of market movements, as the S&P 500 was trading flat to slightly higher, the Dow trading flat to slightly lower, and the Nasdaq. flat to slightly higher. Market participants are digesting a number of conflicting factors, so it would make sense to see some sideways trading until there is more clarity. This morning we received jobless claims that were well above expectations, coming in at 419k versus expectations of 350k, and corporate earnings have been piling in. According to Refinitiv, about 15% of the S&P 500 has now reported earnings, with a fantastic 88% beating earnings estimates and 84% beating revenue expectations. However, it might just be the time of year - summer months tend to be slower, lower volume, and seasonally weak. It will be interesting to see if we enter any more pandemic-induced lockdowns with an increase in cases from the Delta variant across the world and whether the stock market would react negatively to it. Below we bring you some of the Top Trending Stocks today for investing ideas from our AI-sourced algorithms.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow swings to profit, revenue beats expectations as prices rise

Shares of Dow Inc. edged up 0.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the chemicals company swung to a second-quarter profit and reported revenue that rose above expectations, boosted by sharp local price increases amid stronger demand. Net income was $1.93 billion, or $2.51 a share, after a loss of $217 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, operating earnings per share was $2.72, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.47. Sales jumped 66.2% to $13.89 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $13.13 billion, as all three business segments topped sales expectations. Local price increased 70% in packaging and specialty plastics, rose 53% in industrial intermediates and infrastructure and grew 16% in performance materials and coatings. "Our second quarter results reflected strong demand in all our value chains and regions as we achieved substantial growth in sales and earnings both sequentially and year-over-year," said Chief Executive Jim Fitterling. "Looking ahead, we expect earnings momentum from additional improvements in consumer spending, international travel and industrial production." The stock has gained 7.6% year to date through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 13.7%.
San Francisco, CAAuto Remarketing

Sanders succeeding Schupbach as head of Wells Fargo Auto

SAN FRANCISCO - Tanya Sanders is showing again why she was honored as theAuto Finance Executive of the Year in 2020. On Wednesday, Wells Fargo announced that Sanders will be the new head of Wells Fargo Auto. She brings more than two decades of financial services experience to the role and succeeds Laura Schupbach, who recently announced her decision to retire after 26 years with Wells Fargo.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

ManpowerGroup swings to profit that beats expectations amid strong rebound in workforce demand

Shares of ManpowerGroup rose 1.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of workforce services swung to a second-quarter profit that beat expectations, citing a strong rebound in demand for workforce solutions, and provided an upbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income totaled $111.6 million, or $2.02 a share, after a loss of $64.4 million, or $1.11 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.42. Revenue grew 41.0% to $5.28 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $5.15 billion. For the third quarter, the company expects EPS of between $1.86 and $1.94, above the FactSet consensus of $1.74. "Our second quarter results reflect an improving global economic environment and increased demand for our services across our key markets and brands," said Chief Executive Jonas Prising. "As restrictions continued to ease worldwide, we saw the benefit of our diversified portfolio of services and workforce solutions." The stock has run up 23.5% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.4%.
Financial ReportsGreenwichTime

People's United: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) _ People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $170.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Bridgeport, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
New Ulm, MNJournal

A Wells Fargo no more

The Wells Fargo sign came down off the former New Ulm branch of the bank, Thursday. The Wells Fargo branch in New Ulm closed last year. There are no plans for the now empty building at 3rd North and Minnesota Street. The building is expected to be sold in the near future.
Financial ReportsArkansas Online

In 2Q, 3 big lenders beat profit forecasts

In earnings reports Wednesday, three big Wall Street banks reported stronger profits this quarter, largely because of the improving economy and fewer loan delinquencies. Bank of America's second-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, as the consumer banking giant was able to move more loans onto the "good" side of its balance sheet as the pandemic wanes.
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

Wells Fargo beats Wall Street estimates in the fiscal second quarter.

The multinational investment bank to double its dividend for Q3. Wells Fargo will buy back roughly $18 billion of its own shares. Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) reported its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates. The bank valued releases from its loan loss reserves at $1.6 billion in the recent quarter as the U.S. economy continued to claw its way out of the pandemic. Wells Fargo shares were unbothered in premarket trading.

Comments / 0

Community Policy