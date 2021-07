LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- IU Health Arnett patients are benefiting from the hospital's newest technology. The device is called SPY, and it works just like its name. The device helps surgeons detect key information they otherwise wouldn't be able to get. It uses a green dye and a specialized camera. During surgery, the dye is injected into the patient's bloodstream and into the tissue and then doctors will use the camera and a monitor to see inside.