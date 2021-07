Bryson DeChambeau had a rough day at The Open Championship with both his driver and his driver company on Thursday, leading to a rare apology to the makers of such a fine product. A decent second round put him right in the shakiest part of the cut line as we head into the weekend at Royal St. George's. Brooks Koepka, his biggest public rival, has had a much better go of it, riding a four-under round today to go -5 for the tournament and very much alive for the title.