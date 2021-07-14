Cancel
Texas State

Texas Officials Add 59 Deaths To Winter Storm Death Toll

By Eric Kauffman
easttexasradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState officials have added 59 deaths to the total caused by the big winter storm in February. The deaths tallied by the Texas Department of State Health Services increase the storm’s death toll from 151 to 210. Most of those are blamed on exposure to the freezing temperatures across the state in February. The county with the highest death toll was Harris, with 43 deaths, followed by Travis County with 28. Dallas County reported 20 deaths. The new total is more significant from the first report of 57 casualties in March.

