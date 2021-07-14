Deadline set for Adult Learner Scholarship application at ICC

Aug. 27 is the deadline for applying for the Adult Learner Incentive Scholarship for those enrolling for the 2021 fall semester at Itawamba Community College. To apply for the scholarship, students must be 21 years of age or older and enrolling in classes to pursue a degree. Full-time recipients, who are enrolled in a minimum of 15 hours, will receive $2,000 ($500 per semester), and part-time recipients, who are enrolled in a minimum of six hours, will receive $1,000 ($250 per semester).