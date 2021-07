CADIZ — The trial of the man accused of murdering a Zanesville woman early last year has been moved to October. Larry J. Smith, 64, of Hopewell, Ohio, was set to go on trial next month for murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse; however, the trial has now been moved to Oct. 18-22. Harrison County Common Pleas Court Judge T. Shawn Hervey said the date has been moved due to a motion hearing now being held on Aug. 30, the original trial date. Hervey said there was not enough time between now and next month to allow counsel to respond to the motions requested by Smith and his attorney, Benjamin W. Whitacre.