Dina Stars, an independent journalist and YouTube star who has been covering the protests in Cuba, was rounded up by police during a television appearance on Tuesday. During her appearance on Spain’s Cuatro TV, she was speaking to Marta Flich when she announced in Spanish that state police were outside and she had to go see what was going on. Flich encouraged her to go while a commentator worried aloud she was about to be arrested on live television. Stars left her camera with a friend and the confrontation was subsequently captured on the feed, though Flich repeatedly encouraged the friend not to endanger herself in the process of recording it.