Texas Energy Officials Blame Wind Energy For Power Shortfall

Texas energy officials are throwing wind power under the bus. Will McAdams, who heads the Public Utility Commission, says the turbines were not spinning in June, which triggered a call to conserve. So Ercot, which manages the power, is out with their roadmap to improving reliability. It includes purchasing more reserve power, especially on days when the weather forecast is uncertain. At least 220 generators were offline the week of June 14, when they called for Texans to conserve power.