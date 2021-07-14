Cancel
Virginia State

Who gets stopped by police in the county?

By Rachel Needham
Rappahannock News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterpretations vary about what newly released data say about race and policing. Early public data from the Virginia State Police published for the first time this year reveal new insights into traffic stops conducted by the commonwealth’s law enforcement. An initial analysis of more than 440,000 records collected over the past nine months show that Black motorists in Virginia are stopped at a higher rate than White motorists and are also more likely to be subjected to vehicle searches.

