Stock Market Forecast Based on Stock Prediction Algorithm: Returns up to 51.92% in 14 Days

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 14 Days (6/29/21 – 7/13/21) 9 out of 10 top stock picks from the algorithm decreased as predicted for this 14 Days forecasting period. TKAT saw a monumental price change of 51.92% in just 14 Days. GME and DNN also had excellent performances with returns of 15.56% and 13.6% respectively. Finally, good returns could also come from short positions held on the rest of successfully predicted assets, providing positive gains over the same forecast period.