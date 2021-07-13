Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Grace Pettis

WHYY
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace is the winner of many of the nation’s most prestigious songwriting contests, including NPR’s Mountain Stage New Song Contest, and has received grants from the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation. Her highly acclaimed independently released records, Grace Pettis (2009), Two Birds (2012), and the acoustic EP, Blue Star in a Red Sky (2018), have garnered praise from top-notch magazines.

video.whyy.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Holly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Birds#Songwriting#Grace#Npr#Blue Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead at 58

Jeff LaBar, best known as the guitarist for glam metal band Cinderella, has died. His son Sebastian confirmed the news on Wednesday via a social media post. He was 58. The cause of death was not disclosed. “My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a...
MusicEureka Times-Standard

Singers celebrate a Nicks/Petty classic song

Singers/songwriters Molly Tuttle and Nathaniel Rateliff are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of the Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty classic, “Stop Dragging My Heart Around,” with a new official music video of their recently released duet streaming now on YouTube. Tuttle and Rateliff’s version comes from “…but i’d rather be...
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Jackie Mason, Borscht Belt Comic, Dead at 93

Jackie Mason, the stand-up comic whose career spanned several decades and became a template and poster child of sorts for Jewish self-deprecation, died Saturday at the age of 93. His friend, lawyer Raoul Felder, confirmed Mason’s death to the New York Times. “My humor — it’s a man in a...
Musicsoultracks.com

Joyce Irby and Klymaxx turn up the funk on "Take U Back"

(July 25, 2021) "Pioneers" is not too strong a word to use when describing Klymaxx, the first-of-its-kind hitmaking female band. With a killer combination of funky sexiness (think "The Men All Pause" and "Meeting In The Ladies Room") and the ability to slow it down for sweet love ballads ("I Miss You," "I'd Still Say Yes"), Klymaxx had a nice run before internal group strife splintered the group at its peak.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Emily Daccarett

We had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Daccarett over Zoom video!. Can music exist without the influence of fashion?​. For designer Emily Daccarett fashion and music can not be separated. Daccarett creates an immersive world of storytelling through music, film, and fashion. Each artistic direction begins with a beat that forms a story. From the start of her brand, she has fused those worlds together, creating a symbiotic flow between the two. She uses textiles, shapes, and sound as her tools to world building, and gives her audience the chance to step into those stories and experience it themselves. She graduated from Instituto Marangoni in Paris and the prestigious Ecole De La Chambre Syndicale de La Couture Parisienne, where she trained in the French technique of draping and pattern making. Soon after graduated from the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles. She made her runway debut with Concept Shows during LA Fashion Week. Now she is pushing the boundaries of her imagination through synth-pop. Think of Blondie and David Lynch having a baby in 2020 and that’s the direction her music takes.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Dara Tucker Sings Out at Rudy's Jazz Room

Saturday night was one of triumph for vocalist-songwriter Dara Tucker, a longtime Nashville favorite who relocated to New York City a few months before the pandemic hit. The occasion was the official release party for her celebrated new album Dreams of Waking: Music for a Better World. Over two sets before a full house at Rudy's Jazz Room — a venue undaunted despite taking on two feet of floodwater the previous weekend — she repeatedly demonstrated the stage presence, technical prowess and dynamic personality that won her multiple Nashville Independent Music Awards as Music City's top jazz vocalist.
Pittsburgh, PAguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Melanie Meriney’s acoustic version of “Damn Good Story”

Nashville country artist Melanie Meriney grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with country and rock music being played in her household. She cites her musical influences as Shania Twain, Phil Vassar, Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac, and Miranda Lambert. She was eventually drawn to Music City and received dual majors in English and songwriting eventually earning a Master’s degree in Education.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Meghan McCain moves on! TV host lands first job since quitting The View - producing a Lifetime movie adaptation of a book that 'helped her through grief' - which will also mark Heather Locklear's return to the screen

Meghan McCain has yet to make her official exit from The View, but she has already lined up her next big project: producing the movie version of a book that 'helped her through her journey in grief' after the death of her father, US senator John McCain. The 36-year-old mother-of-one...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy