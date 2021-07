PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Forecast Length: 3 Months (4/21/21 – 7/21/21) Several predictions in this 3 Months forecast saw significant returns. The algorithm had correctly predicted 6 out of 10 stock movements. The top-performing prediction from this package was CLDX with a return of 82.93%. Other notable stocks were BGFV and CELH with a return of 55.25% and 19.87%. The Fundamental – Low P/E Stocks package had an overall average return of 14.41%, providing investors with a premium of 9.00% over the S&P 500’s return of 5.41%.