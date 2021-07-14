Cancel
Could Kubernetes Pods Ever Become Deprecated?

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould resources such as Pods, Services or Deployments ever become deprecated and be removed from Kubernetes and how would that happen?. In any software project, over time new features and APIs are added and from time-to-time some of them also become deprecated and eventually get removed. Even huge project such as Kubernetes is no exception to this, yet core parts of its API don’t really come to mind when thinking about deprecating and eventual removal. So, the question is — could a core object or API in Kubernetes, such as Pod, Deployment or Service be removed and if so, how would that go?

#Deprecation#Ga#V1 Api#Pods Or Deployment#Kube Apiserver#Cli#Ingress
