PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (7/21/20 – 7/21/21) This Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package forecast had correctly predicted 8 out of 10 stock movements. NTZ was our best stock pick with a return of 1374.11%. TTI and LB saw outstanding returns of 324.69% and 314.44%. The package had an overall average return of 232.07%, providing investors with a 198.03% premium over the S&P 500’s return of 34.04% during the period.