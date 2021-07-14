Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

A Step-by-Step Guide to Speech Recognition and Audio Signal Processing in Python

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeech is the primary form of human communication and is also a vital part of understanding behavior and cognition. Speech Recognition in Artificial Intelligence is a technique deployed on computer programs that enables them in understanding spoken words. As images and videos, sound is also an analog signal that humans...

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Signal Processing#Analog Signal#Speech Recognition#Artificial Intelligence#Frequency#Fs#Machine Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
News Break
Python
Related
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Python for Data Science

11 Python packages you should learn as a data scientist. Data scientists perform a large variety of tasks on a daily basis — data collection, pre-processing, analysis, machine learning, and visualization. If you are a beginner in the data science industry, you might have taken a course in Python or...
Jobstowardsdatascience.com

How to Write a Great Resume as a Data Scientist — For Beginners

As an AI director who hired many AI engineers in recent years, I want to share with you how I select candidates based on their resumes. The hiring process for an AI engineer in most companies has many steps such as a take-home AI assignment and technical interview. However, you need to be selected for those steps. That never happens with a bad resume. Here, I describe how to present the must-have skills that you should highlight on your resume to be selected for the next steps. The skills include, but are not limited to, coding, machine learning, and data.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Genetic programming for image classification

Artificial selection as the driver for learning a computer vision task. There is a large population of squirrels living in my backyard. Evolution gave them the perfect size and agility to conquer both the trees and the land. Until a few years ago, this squirrel society lived happily without interacting much with their human neighbors.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

What is dbt?

Your guide to analytics engineering and the tool that created it. A little over a year ago I transferred into a new data engineering role in a different part of the company I was at. I knew going into it that I would be working with a lot more Python and SQL than I did in my previous role. Being a lover of data and analytics, this was exciting. I had never actually used SQL in my engineering roles at that company and now was the opportunity to improve my skills.
Data Privacytowardsdatascience.com

Ethical Data Work: Lessons on Technical Data Protection

Note from Towards Data Science’s editors: While we allow independent authors to publish articles in accordance with our rules and guidelines, we can’t validate every author’s contribution. The author of this post reiterates that he is not giving legal advice. See our Reader Terms for details. Introduction. Being data scientists...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Publish I3S Scene Layers Service with Python

Local 3D Model Streaming Service — Without Using ArcGIS Enterprise. In the recent Geo Data Science projects, the 3D geovisualization tool plays an important role in several application domains such as urban planning, indoor/outdoor pedestrian navigation, environmental simulations, cultural heritage, or facility management [1] In recent years, ESRI has developed I3S or indexed 3D scene layer which is the delivery format specification for scene layers. It aims to be used to represent different types of 3D data such as 3D building models, integrated mesh, point clouds, and much more. The advantage of I3S is its ability to stream large 3D datasets through the web with high performance and scalability. [2] Also, the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) has approved I3S as a Community Standard which was publicly released in September 2017 [3] Personally, I love using I3S as it is easy to use and the service can be consumed by ArcGIS for JavaScript or other web visualization libraries such as Deck.gl or Game Engine such as Unreal Engine or Unity3D.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

How to trade in Pokémon Go: The step by step guide

Trading has long been a staple of the Pokémon series. From obtaining Pokémon not native to one’s version of a game to evolving certain Pokémon, trading emphasizes interactivity between trainers. This feature is also available within the mobile title Pokémon Go, allowing players to trade with one another using just their mobile device. But like with other features within the game, there are some restrictions regarding the feature that limit the types of players that you can trade with.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Send Emails Using Python

Showing you multiple ways to reach out to people using Python. In this tutorial, I will show you multiple ways of sending emails using Python. This can be useful in many projects or cases where you need to share any type of information to different people in a fast, easy and secure way.
Marketstowardsdatascience.com

Your Machine Learning Portfolio Is Your Passport

We wouldn’t attempt to travel to another country without our passport, so why would you try to move around the machine learning industry without a portfolio? It doesn’t make sense. Your portfolio is the most important asset when trying to navigate the machine learning industry, and building one isn’t as hard as you may think.
towardsdatascience.com

Geocoding in Python: A Complete Guide

When dealing with large datasets for machine learning, have you ever come across an address column that looks like this?. Location data can be very messy and difficult to process. It is difficult to encode addresses, since they are of very high cardinality. If you try to encode a column...
Animalstowardsdatascience.com

10x times faster Pandas Apply in a single line change of code

Speed-up Pandas processing workflow with Swifter Package. Pandas is one of the popular Python packages among the data science community, as it offers a vast API and flexible data structures for data explorations and visualization. When it comes to handling and processing large-size datasets, it fails. One can load and...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Shell Scripts for Data Science in Python

Learn the basics of command-line arguments in Bash so that you make the most of shell scripts in your work as a data scientist. Let’s learn a little bit of shell scripting, as it will greatly improve your ability to supply and parse command-line arguments (CLA) to your Python scripts.
Petstowardsdatascience.com

Scrape Data from PDF Files Using Python

You want to make friends with tabula-py and Pandas. Data science professionals are dealing with data in all shapes and forms. Data could be stored in popular SQL databases, such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, or am old-fashioned excel spreadsheet. Sometimes, data might also be saved in an unconventional format, such as PDF. In this article, I am going to talk about how to scrape data from PDF using Python libraries.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Forms, Files, Static and Templates in FastAPI

Learn how to handle forms, read files, and send HTML responses with FastAPI. Basic knowledge about HTML forms and HTTP Requests. Handle the form using FastAPI and reading the file with pandas (not as easy as it seems) Send a HTML response using Jinja2. Running the code. Why use FastAPI...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI (XAI) with SHAP -Multi-Class Classification Problem

Practical guide for XAI analysis with SHAP for a Multi-class classification problem. Model explainability becomes a basic part of the machine learning pipeline. Keeping a machine learning model as a “black box” is not an option anymore. Luckily there are analytical tools such as (lime, ExplainerDashboard, Shapash, Dalex and more) that are evolving rapidly and becoming more popular. In a previous post we explained how to use SHAP for a regression problem. This guide provides a practical example on how to use and interpret the open source python package, SHAP, for XAI analysis in Multi-class classification problem and use it to improve the model.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Removing Duplicate or Similar Images in Python

One of the most naive approaches to detecting duplicate images would be to compare pixel by pixel by checking that all values are the same. However, this becomes very inefficient when testing a large number of images. A second very common approach would be to extract the cryptographic hash of...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Deploying a Machine Learning Model as an API on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

From Source Code in a GitHub repository with Flask, Scikit-Learn and Docker. Machine and Deep Learning applications have become more popular than ever. As we have seen previously, the enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, helps data scientists and developers to really focus on the value using their preferred tools by bringing additional security controls in place and make environments much easier to manage. It provides the ability to deploy, serve, secure and optimize machine learning models at enterprise-scale and highly available clusters allowing data scientists to focus on the value of data. We can install Red Hat OpenShift clusters in the cloud using managed services (Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, Azure Red Hat OpenShift) or we can run them on our own by installing from another cloud provider (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Platform agnostic). We also have the possibility to create clusters on supported infrastructure (Bare Metal, IBM Z, Power, Red Hat OpenStack, Red Hat Virtualization, vSphere, Platform agonistic) or a minimal cluster on our laptop which is useful for local development and testing (MacOS, Linux, Windows). Lot of freedom here.
Career Development & Advicetowardsdatascience.com

What Does a BI Consultant Actually Do?

I’ve been working with data for over 25 years now and in BI specifically for around 10. Currently I’m a BI consultant and help companies realise their projects and turn their data into insights. But what exactly does my job entail? What does a BI Consultant actually do?. Well, as...
towardsdatascience.com

Amazon SageMaker and 🤗 Transformers: Train and Deploy a Summarization Model with a Custom Dataset

A deep dive on newly released capabilities for end-to-end model training and deployment. On March 25th 2021, Amazon SageMaker and HuggingFace announced a collaboration which intends to make it easier to train state-of-the-art NLP models, using the accessible Transformers library. HuggingFace Deep Learning Containers open up a vast collection of pre-trained models for direct use with the SageMaker SDK, making it a breeze to provision the right infrastructure for the job.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

6 Cool Python Libraries That I Came Across Recently

Python is an integral part of machine learning and libraries make our life simpler. Recently, I came across 6 awesome libraries while working on my ML projects. They helped me save a lot of time and I am going to discuss about them in this blog. 1. clean-text. A truly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy