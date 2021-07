Understanding soils is the key to growing healthy plants, learn how to unlock the full potential of your garden! Nutrient, pH and organic matter management is key to growing healthy and productive gardens, landscapes and lawns. Join MU Horticulturalist Justin Keay for a soils class designed for gardeners and homeowners. You will learn the fundamentals concepts of soils and soil management and learn how to understand soil test reports so you can appropriately fertilize and manage your garden, landscape or lawn soil. If you have an existing or garden or are looking to install a new garden a soil test is the best way to build a foundation for success. Contact your local county extension office today to get your soil tested!