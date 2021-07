Lettuce water is just lettuce steeped in hot water, but is there something about it that can help to cure insomnia? Teresa Crowder/HowStuffWorks. If you've ever experienced bouts of insomnia, you know there are few things as aggravating as not being able to sleep. People try almost anything to catch a couple good hours of sleep, from popping a melatonin or Benadryl to prescription drugs, earplugs, white noise machines and weighted blankets. But what if dozing off was as simple as steeping a few leaves of iceberg lettuce in hot water? According to some TikTok users, it is.