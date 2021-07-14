7 Ways to Take Your Visualizations to The Next Level

Sometime back, I wouldn’t have imagined writing on topics like predictive analytics and machine learning. It all used to seem too magical, far too difficult, and nearly impossible to get anywhere close to, especially in the world of HR! This write-up aims to uncover some golden lessons, shed light in some dark places and hopefully help catapult your success if you’re a first-timer in this area of work within HR analytics. The wisdom here comes from learning the hard way after being thrown into the fire pit, actually having to make predictions for a business problem. If you’re in such a position or just curious but procrastinating until such a task becomes important and urgent, having no prior knowledge on where to start, how to make progress, what is needed, and how everything can come together to the finish line, be rest assured that it is definitely doable, just watch out for the hidden pitfalls and prepare to make your move.