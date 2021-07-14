The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Have a business idea but not sure if it's a winner? Pitch Night MIA is the perfect place to get inspired, pitch your business plan, and be around the movers and shakers in the local startup scene. Learn from companies working on the next wave of technology and the investors who evaluate them. It's also a fun night of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and competition. The event includes a pre-pitch mixer for members to network, innovative pitches from participants, Q&A from expert judges, award presentations with prizes, and post-pitch socializing with members and participants. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the LAB Miami, 400 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-507-3660; thelabmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.