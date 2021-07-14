‘Cobra Kai’ Costume Designer Frank Helmer Explains How He Balances The Show’s Retro Overtones With Modern Sensibilities

The Tomorrow War was supposed to be a massive 2020 Christmas Day release, the kind of movie you go to with the whole family when no one can agree on anything, because of its blanket appeal to everyone. Instead, this jacked Chris Pratt action movie about a global catastrophe that could only be solved with ~science~ was pulled from the release calendar in April 2020 because … of a global catastrophe that could only be solved with ~science.~ This was a huge blow for a very specific demographic of passionate freaks: Doughboys fans. The Doughboys podcast, hosted by comedians Nick Wiger and Mike Mitchell, is ostensibly about chain restaurants, but really (in my mind), it’s about the male condition in America, and late capitalism, and living with anxiety. So when Mitchell got cast in the movie, then called Ghost Draft in 2019, it felt like a victory for the underdog known to fans as Spoonman.