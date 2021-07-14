‘Cobra Kai’ Costume Designer Frank Helmer Explains How He Balances The Show’s Retro Overtones With Modern Sensibilities
When you think about surprise 2021 Emmy nominee Cobra Kai, badass karate moves are likely to come to mind before any specific costumes, but designer Frank Helmer’s work is unquestionably an essential part of the show’s funny, nostalgic, and action-packed vibe. For the most recent season alone, Helmer, whose work can also be seen in TV shows like 90210 and Queen of the South and early-aughts movies like D.E.B.S. and Herbie: Fully Loaded, created over 800 costumes. He makes sure to bring a sense of lived-in authenticity to each of these many looks, explaining, “In the costuming we’re trying to create a through line to who the characters were when we saw them as teenagers and how they are now.”decider.com
Comments / 0