Get ready for a British GP like never before this weekend on Sky Sports F1 with the debut of an all-new format, and an all-new weekend schedule. A Grand Prix at Silverstone is a highlight on the Formula 1 calendar no matter the year but in 2021 there is even more to get excited about with three days of competitive action and, for the first time in the sport's history, a race on the Saturday to set the grid for the main race on the Sunday.