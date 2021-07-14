Cancel
Bradford, PA

City Council approves replacement of recycling equipment

By JOELLEN WANKEL jwankel@bradfordera.com
Bradford Era
 10 days ago

A new can sorter for the City of Bradford’s recycling program has been obtained, at no cost to the city. On Tuesday, Bradford City Council approved a resolution to pay $37,000 to Compactors Inc. for recycling center equipment. City Administrator Chris Lucco and Public Works and Parks Director Chip Comilla explained that the city received nearly $300,000 in recycling grant money from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to replace aging recycling equipment used by the city.

