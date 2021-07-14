Buffalo Bills training camp roster preview: Quarterbacks

2020 record: 13-3 Location: ADPRO Training Center, Orchard Park, New York. Most important position battle: Guard. Buffalo shuffled its offensive line last spring after signing former Panthers tackle Daryl Williams as a one-year rental. The move pushed Cody Ford, now a third-year lineman, inside to right and left guard, where he started seven games before suffering a season-ending torn meniscus. Now Ford is back in the fold, likely to stay at LG. So Williams is at RT, this time on a multi-year deal, Jon Feliciano, who started nine games, is at RG and Ike Boettger, who logged seven starts, is also in the mix. Add to this group a former second-round pick -- and All-Pro lamp salesman -- Forrest Lamp and two mid-round tackle selections, and it's pretty crowded in the trenches. Protecting Josh Allen is no small task, and Buffalo did a fine job of it last year (ranking ninth in sacks allowed and 10th overall according to Pro Football Focus) despite the inconsistency in the middle of the line. But Ford and Feliciano could be at risk. Buffalo didn't focus on depth at guard this offseason for no reason.