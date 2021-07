There is a new brawler on the way and this time some characters from Nickelodeon’s shows will be fighting it out. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has been announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game looks much like games such as Brawlhalla and Super Smash Bros Ultimate, with characters facing off against each on various platforms based on the Nickelodeon shows. You can watch the trailer below.