New hope in the fight against chronic wasting disease

No early symptoms, no cure, always fatal, remains in the environment for decades and is rapidly spreading among wild and fenced deer throughout the United States. The public remains largely unaware of, or unconcerned about, a serious problem that some media dismissively call “zombie deer disease.” But conservationists understand that if chronic wasting disease significantly diminishes populations of a major keystone species that impacts everything around it, the environment may never be the same. Although humans can’t catch CWD, its ripple effects eventually could be felt by everyone.