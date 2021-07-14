MoD Says: Royal Navy Sailor Dies During Carrier Strike Mission on Portsmouth Frigate HMS Kent!
During the travel, the crewmember or a sailor of the Type 23 frigate HMS Kent has lost his life when he was rushing to the Far East is part of the strike group of a carrier, According to the reports of MoD, the investigation has been going on and the team is trying to know the real fact and truth behind this incident. While the investigation says that he was a crew member of the Type 23 Frigate HMS kent. One of the spokespeople from MoD said that It is deep sorrow for the Ministry of Defence because they also declared heartbreaking news with the people and the sailor died on July Saturday, July 10, 2021.getindianews.com
Comments / 0