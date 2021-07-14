Hampton University alum awarded $250K in Pharrell Williams’ minority entrepreneurship program

A Hampton University graduate won $250,000 to support her organic cosmetics company and her alma mater is $75,000 richer. Kadidja Dosso, 26, and her team, Dosso Beauty, on Tuesday was named an HBCU grand prize winner through Black Ambition, a contest started by Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams. His nonprofit Black Ambition provides funding for “Black and Latinx entrepreneurs” who are launching tech, design, health care and start-ups. The other grand-prize winner, Michigan-based company Livegistics, received a $1 million prize for its cloud-based platform that promotes transparency, accountability and real-time information tracking.