Win FIVE NIGHTS All-Inclusive At The Hard Rock Maldives Hotel (InsideFlyer ‘Return To Travel’ Giveaway Day 17)

At Baccarat Hotel New York, you lean from the opulent bed to reach for the phone. She’s waiting patiently next to you, a Mona Lisa-like expectant grin on her face. With suavity, you do well what you’ve been practicing during your splendorous honeymoon at this exquisite hotel. In fact you’ve done it every day — one day twice. “Hurry,” she says impatiently. And, with that you go ahead, pick up the receiver and push the button, which has become your lifeline to hedonistic afternoons. It isn’t marked with a number. Simply, clearly and deliciously, the button says “CHAMPAGNE.” That’s right, at this glamorous outpost in Manhattan’s Midtown, all you have to do to have a chilled bottle of bubbly sent up to your room is press a button on your in-room telephone. Baccarat Hotel New York clearly has its priorities in order. Even better, expect a tray to arrive set with gorgeous crystal flutes — Baccarat, of course. Would a hotel that reinterprets the elegance of the revered crystal brand do it any other way?