Miami, FL

Jeremiah Bullfrog's Square Pie City Opens Inside Time Out Market

By Nicole Danna
Miami New Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Time Out Market will add Square Pie City, a Detroit-style-inspired pizza spot by Miami chef Jeremiah Bullfrog, to its list of vendors. A lifelong Miami resident and former private chef for rapper Rick Ross, Bullfrog has done it all — from working in some of the most exalted restaurants in the world, including elBulli in Spain and Noma in Copenhagen. Bullfrog's local claim to fame dates back to 2009, when he opened GastroPod, a gourmet food truck housed in a vintage Airstream trailer. It was a move that helped to usher in the Magic City's first wave of food trucks.

