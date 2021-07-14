Michael Bisping Believes Conor McGregor Should Fire Coach Kavanagh
Former champion turned commentator Michael Bisping thinks it’s time for Conor McGregor to make a change. Conor McGregor suffered a loss and a broken leg at UFC 264. The loss was the third in his last four fights. Although the loss came from a doctor’s stoppage due to the broken leg, onlookers have been noticing that McGregor’s game seems to be off. One man who is calling for a change in McGregor’s camp is Michael Bisping.www.mmanews.com
Comments / 0