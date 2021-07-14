Cancel
Michael Bisping Believes Conor McGregor Should Fire Coach Kavanagh

By Nicole Bosco
mmanews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer champion turned commentator Michael Bisping thinks it’s time for Conor McGregor to make a change. Conor McGregor suffered a loss and a broken leg at UFC 264. The loss was the third in his last four fights. Although the loss came from a doctor’s stoppage due to the broken leg, onlookers have been noticing that McGregor’s game seems to be off. One man who is calling for a change in McGregor’s camp is Michael Bisping.

