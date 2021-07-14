The Market Minute: IPO Deal Volume Reaches A New High In H1 2021
The second quarter of 2021 is behind us, with a record first half of the year in terms of proceeds raised from traditional initial public offerings. By all measures, things aren’t slowing down. The IPO market is on pace to have a record year, according to Matt Kennedy, a senior strategist at IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. According to the firm, IPO proceeds have reached $80 billion so far this year, already surpassing the $78.2 billion raised in all of last year.news.crunchbase.com
