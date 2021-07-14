Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

The Market Minute: IPO Deal Volume Reaches A New High In H1 2021

By Sophia Kunthara
crunchbase.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second quarter of 2021 is behind us, with a record first half of the year in terms of proceeds raised from traditional initial public offerings. By all measures, things aren’t slowing down. The IPO market is on pace to have a record year, according to Matt Kennedy, a senior strategist at IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. According to the firm, IPO proceeds have reached $80 billion so far this year, already surpassing the $78.2 billion raised in all of last year.

news.crunchbase.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipos#Startup#Biotechnology#Public Company#Renaissance Capital#Ipo Index#Edtech Company#Coursera#The Federal Reserve#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Biology
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Swiss Market Hits New Closing High

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market recorded a fresh high on Friday as the mood remained bullish right through the day's session amid optimism about strong corporate earnings and economic growth. The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 153.83 points or 1.28% at 12,130.83, after hitting a new high...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Goldman Sachs Clearing and Settling Crypto ETPs for European Clients

The decision by Goldman Sachs to deal with ETPs comes following a recent survey that involved over 150 family offices that the bank does business with. Goldman Sachs is now settling and clearing crypto-linked Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. It has been revealed by sources familiar with the matter.
Los Angeles, CAsocalTech.com

Zevia Hits Market Via IPO

Los Angeles-based soda company Zevia has its IPO on Thursday, launching itself onto the public markets on the New York Stock Exchange at ZVIA. The company priced at $14.00 per share on Wednesday night, offering up 10,700,000 shares to buyers. The price was at the midpoint of its originally estimated $13.00 to $15.00 range. Zevia sells zero calorie soda to the consumer market, and uses stevia instead of sugar as a sweetener. The company is backed by Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ). In some confusion, a very similarly named company, Zenvia--in a totally unrelated industry---also had its IPO at the same time; Zenvia offers up software for communicating with customers.
Stocksgamingintelligence.com

Kambi doubles H1 revenue as trading volume and margin improves

Sports betting technology supplier Kambi more than doubled revenue in the first six months of this year to €86.0m, with profit climbing to €28.4m from €1.7m in the first half of 2020. With the comparable period last year significantly impacted by the outbreak of Covid-19, revenue in the first half...
EconomySupermarket News

The Fresh Market moves forward with IPO

The Fresh Market is proceeding with an official filing for an initial public offering, marking the second time that the company will go public. Parent company The Fresh Market Holdings Inc. submitted an S-1 registration statement for an IPO on July 16 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). That followed a draft IPO registration statement filed on March 12, as well as several amended filings.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Venture Capital Investment In Brazil Reaches $5.2 Billion During H1 2021

Brazilian startups attracted record levels of investment as the ecosystem matures with international funds rushing to seize opportunities in the Latin American country, according to research. During the first six months of 2021, a total of $5.2 billion was invested in startups based in Brazil, according to numbers released by...
Marketscryptopotato.com

JPMorgan Exec: Demand for Bitcoin is High, Most Clients See it as an Asset Class

Most of JPMorgan’s clients see bitcoin as an asset class and are demanding crypto services, according to the company’s senior executive Mary Callahan Erdoes. While being skeptical about offering bitcoin investment options to its clients, the American multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co has admitted that demand for the asset class has increased significantly.
Stocksraleighnews.net

S.Korea's corporate financing hits record high in H1

SEOUL, July 20 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's corporate financing hit a fresh record high in the first half due to the stock market rally and the solid demand to issue bonds ahead of the expected rate hike, financial watchdog data showed Tuesday. Corporate financing reached a new high of 122.77...
MarketsSentinel

Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market 2021 Insight, Growth Analysis on Volume,Share and Estimation | Badger Meter, Inc., BRONKHORST HIGH-TECH B.V., Cameron International Corporation

InsightSLICE is a leading global market research firm is pleased to announce its new report on the Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market. The report provides a complete briefing on strategic recommendations, trends, segmentation, use case analysis, competititecve intelligence, global and regional forecast to 2031. Global Ultrasonic Flowmeter market report also provides details...
Marketscrunchbase.com

Yup, Another Crazy Record-Breaking North American Venture Tally

A few thousand startup investors sit down to some Zoom meetings. Six months later, they’ve written checks worth $155 billion, minted 161 new unicorns, and watched five of their most valuable portfolio companies go public at a collective valuation of $190 billion. There’s no punchline here. Those are simply the...
Businesscrunchbase.com

The Briefing: YuLife Raises $70M, LinkSquares Lands $40M, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. London-based YuLife, a provider of life insurance and policies providing income in the event of critical illness, raised $70 million in a Series B round led by Target Global. The financing reportedly sets a $346 million valuation for the 5-year-old company. In addition to insurance, the company’s employee-focused platform also offers member rewards for healthy behavior.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

The Weber IPO is an insider's deal

A planned initial public offering by Weber Inc. would give public investors a taste of the grill maker's red-hot growth. But if company management can't keep the coals burning, outside shareholders won't have much power to call in a new chef. Like so many recent IPOs, Palatine-based Weber's deal effectively disenfranchises public investors through mechanisms that ensure insiders will retain control after the offering.
Businesscrunchbase.com

The Briefing: Quantexa Lands $153M, Xtremepush Raises $33M, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. London-based Quantexa, a provider of network analytics tools for detecting and preventing financial crime, raised $153 million in Series D funding backed by Warburg Pincus and a long list of existing investors.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global High-k And ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market To Reach $705.6 Million By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy