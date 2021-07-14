Gray & Dudley Announces 'Cocktails for a Cause'

In the year 2000, then head chef Joe Castro of the Brown Hotel in Louisville published a recipe book titled From the Barrel to the Table; Cooking with Classic Kentucky Bourbons. The Brown Hotel has always had a very good selection of Bourbons at the hotel bar even when Bourbon was in decline in the 1970s and 80s. In 2000, Bourbon was just beginning to turn around in popularity and the Brown Hotel was quick to recognize the trend and published this cookbook. It is focused mostly on cooking with Bourbon with many recipes for cooking entrees, Desserts and sweets and Derby favorites, but there is a whole chapter of Bourbon cocktails. I thought I would share a few recipes here.