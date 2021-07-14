Gray & Dudley Announces 'Cocktails for a Cause'
The folks at Gray & Dudley at the 21c Museum Hotel downtown have always worked hard to become a vital part of their community, a hallmark of all 21c properties across the South. One important way that they have given back is through their Cocktails for a Cause program, a series of special monthly cocktails that contribute proceeds directly to local nonprofits. Matias Yerrick, the beverage director at Gray & Dudley, works with the charitable organizations to develop a unique drink that speaks to the nonprofit’s mission.www.nashvillescene.com
