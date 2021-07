You have heard about the Guggenheim and the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, but there are so many more New York museums to explore! For an experience you can’t find anywhere else, visit the Corning Museum of Glass to see where a young Thomas Edison had his first light bulbs hand-blown or the Strong Museum of Play where interactive exhibits reveal the science of fun. See large-scale modern art created for the vast rooms of Dia:Beacon, a former box-printing factory.