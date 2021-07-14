Cancel
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price leaks in early Amazon listing

By Andy Walker
Android Authority
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey specs, renders, and pricing info relating to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 have leaked. The information seemingly stems from an early Amazon Canada listing. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series has seen several early leaks teasing rumored specs and features. Now, an early Amazon Canada listing has seemingly spilled the beans on the wearable’s price. First spotted by WinFuture, the listing includes key specs, renders, and the apparent release date of the Galaxy Watch 4 in the country.

