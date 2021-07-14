Hybrid Workforces: Three Tips To Retain Talent And Impact Your Community

Remote work is the new normal. Remote work has been around for decades, but it’s becoming more and more popular as a way of life. A recent study found that remote workers are 34% more productive than office-bound counterparts. Remote work also helps to address many of the challenges that come with traditional offices, like congestion and high rents in major metropolitan areas. Remote working not only enables you to find cheaper workspace but also drives up employee satisfaction rates because they can avoid long commutes and enjoy better access to amenities like gyms or concierge services at home.