Padrón's art 'reveals itself over time'

Every time I pass the scraped Bonanza “triangle” I think two things: how nice the mountain view is now, and what a great spot for a transit center. It has never made much sense to have the transit center deep into town in Old Town. Instead of digging down and building up for the Arts and Culture District why not start from ground level and create the coolest transit center in the country! In the book “Better Buses Better Cities” transportation expert Steven Higashide points out that buses provide the most efficient and cost effective mode of public transportation. He describes ways to overcome people’s reluctance to take buses. We can do the same by creating a fun, exciting Bonanza Park Transit Center, nicknamed the Bo-Go. We could build a waiting room with monthly, rotating art exhibits. Visitors would exit the waiting room into a Canteen with communal tables and all kinds of craft beer, smoothies, and hot chocolate purveyors. Outside the Canteen there would be covered food truck docks. There would be an app to tell you which food trucks are visiting and when. Beyond the structure there could be a zero scape garden built entirely with re-cycled materials (eat your heart out Sunset Magazine). The garden would have various gathering places, there would be live music. Visitors would start having the Park City experience the minute they get to the Bo-Go. The Main Street transit center would be down-sized to a small indoor waiting room. The city could do a deal with the Kimball on the now excess land and the Kimball could build their museum in Old Town, where it belongs. Sundance is already across the street from the Bo-Go and I am sure their landlord would built them a new building.