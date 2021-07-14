Cancel
Baltimore, MD

WBAL-TV 11 News anchor Stan Stovall to retire in 2022

Wbaltv.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBAL-TV 11 announced Wednesday that veteran journalist and news anchor Stan Stovall is preparing for his eventual retirement in 2022. Stovall, whose career as a local journalist spans more than five decades, will continue to anchor WBAL-TV 11's market-leading 6 p.m. newscast as Andre Hepkins joins Deborah Weiner weeknights at 11 p.m. Hepkins will also continue to anchor WBAL-TV 11 News at 5 p.m. each weeknight with Ashley Hinson.

