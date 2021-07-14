Public comment period ending for RMNP day use access plan
Rocky Mountain National Park staff is still seeking public input on the park’s long-range Day Use Visitor Access Strategy in a public comment period that will close Monday. Park Superintendent, Darla Sidles said she hoped the people who care about the park will help identify shared values, clarify key issues, and begin to develop potential management strategies to help the park prepare for the long-term day use strategy.www.greeleytribune.com
