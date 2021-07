The calls of resplendent quetzal birds puncture the hazy fog in northern Costa Rica's lush Monteverde Cloud Forest, where the treetops seem to scrape the heavens. Home to thousands of species, like capuchin monkeys and jaguarundis, this biological reserve sits right on the continental divide, some 4,500 feet above sea level in the Tilarán mountain range. With the wetter Caribbean slope on one side and the drier Pacific slope on the other, this lush haven is one of the most biodiverse areas in the world.