Businesses and unions have called on the government to take action to tackle a rapid rise in the number of people being told to self-isolate.While ministers have promised that 19 July will be “freedom day”, hundreds of thousands of people are likely to be in self-isolation as case numbers surge and the NHS app “pings” their close contacts.Latest figures from the NHS show that more than 500,000 alerts were sent to users of the app in the week to 7 July – a rise of almost 50 per cent on the previous week and the highest figure so far.The so-called...