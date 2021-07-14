Cancel
Burger King staff all resign and leave behind huge sign saying 'we all quit'

By Claire Gilbody-Dickerson
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
A Burger King sign in the US announced 'we all quit' as several fed-up staff handed in their notice (Image: Rachael Flores/Facebook)

A Burger King sign in the US has gone viral after disgruntled staff used it to hang up their notice over "crazy" working conditions.

A photo shows the iconic Burger King sign in Lincoln, Nebraska, saying: "We quit, sorry the inconvenience."

Rachael Flores, the former general manager of the Havelock Avenue location, told US news outlet TODAY that she was among the several staff who had put in a two weeks' notice.

She claimed it came after months of them being short-staffed, poorly managed and working in unsafe conditions as she once had to hospitalised due the air conditioning not working in "extremely" hot weather.

Staff from a Burger King in Nebraska decided to quit after claiming they were short-staffed and poorly managed (Image: Getty)

"We had just got really tired of upper management and them not coming to help and not caring about the employees," said Rachael, who announced she was quitting at the end of June.

Rachael said the restaurant was short of staff from the moment she joined back in August 2020, with some shifts only having two or three staff when they were supposed to have up to seven.

Recollecting the moment she had to be hospitalised due to her being dehydrated at work, she said: "In the beginning of the summer when it was extremely hot, it would be extremely hot in the kitchen because the AC wasn't working and temperatures were reaching the mid-90s most days.

"It was causing a lot of issues with employees, they were getting dehydrated. That took three or four weeks to get fixed. One of the days I was extremely delirious, I was very dehydrated."

The former Burger King employee also described issues with management as the one she took over from was "crazy and very argumentative".

That while the managerial turnover was so high that she dealt with "multiple different bosses" throughout her employment.

A Burger King spokesperson said: "The work experience described at this location is not in line with our brand values.

|Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future."

