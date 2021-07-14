Cancel
Sheriff allowing former investigator time to heal before going jail

By Joy Purcell
nowhabersham.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHabersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell is giving one of his former investigators time to recover from injuries before booking him into jail on a DUI charge. The Georgia State Patrol arrested and charged Chance Oxner on June 28 with DUI less safe after he wrecked his county-issued patrol vehicle on Camp Creek Road. GSP Post 7 Commander Donnie Sadler said at the time that Oxner would be booked into jail when he was released from the hospital.

