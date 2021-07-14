Cancel
Elections

Trusting Politicians by Al Sikes

By Al Sikes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo which Politician do you trust? None is the correct answer. If you accept a lack of perfection in those with minor temptations, then understand that those who specialize in attention-getting are loaded with temptations. Indeed they become dependent on their fulfillment. If that disappoints, get over it because tribal...

Politics
Elections
Politicstucson.com

Letter: Pulpit politicians and the ultimate Right.

I'm not alone in hearing harangues from the pulpit telling me to follow the more restrictive path on any issue. Pick any issue, then see what your Christian church has to say on the political question. What ever the course that limits your freedom that's what the pastor insists that you follow or your soul will go to hell. Since I try to follow Christ's teachings, and Jesus, from all reports had his differences with authorities, I find myself often times differing with church authorities.
New Castle, PANew Castle News

Only thing that scares a politician is a vote

Republican President Abraham Lincoln freed the Black American slaves in 19863. In 1965, 102 years later, Democratic President Lyndon Johnson had to sign the Civil Rights Act. The southern states and local police could no longer beat Black civil rights protesters on the head with clubs, use high-pressure fire hoses and canine attack dogs. African-Americans could now sit anywhere on a bus, eat at a lunch counter at any cafe, drink water at any fountain just like us white folks.
CollegesPosted by
The Hill

Nothing good: When politicians try to dictate to universities

The cancel culture debate is spreading from educational campuses to politics; it’s poisoning both. The central issue is race. Republican politicians are opposing the teaching of “critical race theory,” which holds that racism is a systemic American condition. This political position is a rebranding of the old race card, which has worked well for right-wingers.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Democracy dies in darkness? Washington Post, New York Times ignore Biden admin admitting crucial error

Democracy would have keeled over on Thursday if the Washington Post’s slogan was taken literally. The Biden administration admitted it made an error on Wednesday when its guidance for school reopening promoted a radical activist group’s handbook that advocates for educators to "disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression," but anyone who relies on the Washington Post, whose mantra is "Democracy Dies In Darkness," or New York Times ("All The News That's Fit to Print") for news wouldn’t have any idea.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Politicians wrestle with patriotism: Politics Weekly podcast

Jessica Elgot and Martin Kettle discuss the government’s narrow win to slash foreign aid spending. Plus, Sienna Rodgers, Will Tanner and Sunder Katwala reflect on how politicians are waking up to a progressive patriotism. MPs voted in favour of the controversial £4bn cut to the foreign aid budget on Tuesday....
U.S. Politicswkzo.com

U.S. condemns detention of Venezuelan opposition politician

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States strongly condemns the detention of Venezuelan opposition politician Freddy Guevara, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, and called for his immediate release after Venezuelan prosecutors on Monday said they had charged Guevara with terrorism and treason. Guevara is a close ally of...
POTUSPOLITICO

Politicians look to rein in Chinese farm ownership

Presented by the Protein PACT for the People, Animals & Climate of Tomorrow. With help from Helena Bottemiller Evich and Ryan McCrimmon. Editor’s Note: Weekly Agriculture is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Agriculture policy newsletter, Morning Agriculture. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Democrats' lack of urgency towards China poses significant threat to America's security

The United States of America stands as a beacon of freedom and a living testament to the Founding Fathers’ belief in a country built upon the principles of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” Over the past century, the United States has led the world in defeating authoritarian regimes and advancing democracy and human rights. However, despite the defeat of Nazism and the end of the Cold War, not all countries share our goals to uphold and defend natural and inalienable rights. Since its founding 100 years ago, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has committed countless gross violations of human rights, oppressed its citizens, and deprived them of their basic God-given liberties. Increasingly, the CCP is working to export this totalitarian model abroad. To defend our country and our values, we must expose and discredit the CCP in the eyes of the world.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Surprise! Donald Trump isn't putting his money where his mouth is on election 'fraud'

(CNN) — These two paragraphs from The Washington Post are both unsurprising and deeply troubling:. "Former president Donald Trump's political PAC raised about $75 million in the first half of this year as he trumpeted the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but the group has not devoted funds to help finance the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or to push for similar endeavors in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden loses train of thought during town hall when asked about vaccinating children

President Joe Biden's town hall on Wednesday produced a number of moments when the president appeared to lose his train of thought. In one exchange with host CNN host Don Lemon, the 78-year-old president rambled for around 30 seconds when answering a question about vaccinations getting permanently approved by the Federal Drug Administration and the potential of children under the age of 12 getting vaccinated.

