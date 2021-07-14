Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

Guest Commentary | House and treat our youthful offenders in Santa Cruz

By Santa Cruz Sentinel
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 10 days ago

As part of the governor’s “commitment to providing more treatment and rehabilitative services for youth closer to home” under Senate Bill 823, the state is closing the juvenile prison in Stockton (“DJJ”). This means that Santa Cruz County will soon be tasked with housing and treating our youthful offenders. Due to a lack of infrastructure, we don’t currently have anywhere to house these young people in Santa Cruz. There are good reasons for that. While many counties have built bigger juvenile facilities over the last 20 years, our county has reduced the number of youth in custody through modern approaches to delinquency, like diverting youth away from incarceration and into programming. This was the right choice. Probation offices across the country have emulated our model. But now we must pivot to accommodate the handful of youth who require secure housing while they get treatment. This will require collaboration on every level, from grassroots community support to a push for more state funding. We believe that our county is uniquely suited to heed this call given our history as juvenile justice leaders.

www.santacruzsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Education
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Sonoma County, CA
Education
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Stockton, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Training#Juvenile Prison#House#Senate#Djj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MLBABC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Best moments from the event

After a yearlong delay, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. After a yearlong delay and a string of scandals, the 2020 Summer Olympics officially opened in Tokyo. All eyes were on the opening ceremony to see whether the host city could not only put on a good show...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy